Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Sutherland, F-22 Integrated Avionics specialist, 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-22 Raptor for taxi and refueling at Saipan International Airport, April 13, 2024. Our local partners in the Pacific possess cultural, positional, and capability advantages vital to our collective Indo-Pacific objectives, filling critical needs for Pacific Air Forces. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, which for AR 24-1 is made of units including the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, and 477th Fighter Group from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, looks forward every year to increasing engagement and partnerships with locations such as Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley)

