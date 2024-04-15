ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

Mrs. Gwendolyn Williams, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with members of the Resiliency Operations Center at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. During their visit, Williams and Mrs. Williams spent time with enlisted Airmen and to gain knowledge of the current conditions of the Oregon Air National Guard and answer any questions that the members may have had regarding the state of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

