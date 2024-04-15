Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 5 of 5]

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Mrs. Gwendolyn Williams, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with members of the Resiliency Operations Center at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. During their visit, Williams and Mrs. Williams spent time with enlisted Airmen and to gain knowledge of the current conditions of the Oregon Air National Guard and answer any questions that the members may have had regarding the state of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 16:37
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Kingsley Field
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Air National Guard Command Chief

