Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 1 of 5]

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Bobbi Bennett, human resource advisor, 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon National Guard, during a visit to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. Williams and his wife, Gwendolyn, travelled to Oregon for the first time during his tenure as the 13th ANG Command Chief to learn about the Oregon Air National Guard's current and future missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8343940
    VIRIN: 240406-Z-MJ107-1005
    Resolution: 3180x2544
    Size: 743.11 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field
    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field
    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field
    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field
    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sgt of the Air National Guard
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT