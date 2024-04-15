U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Bobbi Bennett, human resource advisor, 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon National Guard, during a visit to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. Williams and his wife, Gwendolyn, travelled to Oregon for the first time during his tenure as the 13th ANG Command Chief to learn about the Oregon Air National Guard's current and future missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 16:37 Photo ID: 8343940 VIRIN: 240406-Z-MJ107-1005 Resolution: 3180x2544 Size: 743.11 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.