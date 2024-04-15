ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland | Mrs. Gwendolyn Williams, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland | Mrs. Gwendolyn Williams, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with members of the Resiliency Operations Center at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. During their visit, Williams and Mrs. Williams spent time with enlisted Airmen and to gain knowledge of the current conditions of the Oregon Air National Guard and answer any questions that the members may have had regarding the state of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, Air National Guard command chief, and spouse, Mrs. Gwendolyn Williams, visited with Oregon Air National Guard leadership and enlisted members of the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024.



Williams’ first trip to Oregon was spent learning about the Oregon Air National Guard’s current missions, as well as the future missions of the 173rd Fighter Wing and 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard.

Williams is the thirteenth Command Chief Master Sgt. of the ANG, and his role is to ensure all matters influencing the health, morale, welfare, quality of life, and professional development of the enlisted Air Guard members are met or exceeded.



“As the enlisted members, you empower others to make changes, make decisions and understand the commander’s intent to follow out the mission,” said Williams. “That is the uniqueness that we have over any other nation – you make the difference.”



During the visit, Williams heard wing mission briefs from the command chiefs of the 173rd Fighter Wing and the 142nd Wing out of Portland, Oregon, held an all-call for the enlisted members of Kingsley Field, spoke with the senior enlisted noncommissioned officers, Rising 6 and Chiefs Advisory Council, and presented five outstanding Airmen with a coin.



Mrs. Williams also had the opportunity to tour the Kingsley Field Resiliency Operations Center and learn about the helping resources and programs the base has to offer Team Kingsley members.



“She is such a strong advocate for Airman and family care, and it was such a great opportunity to share any concerns or gaps that we felt need to be addressed at a higher level,” said Cecily Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing Military and Family Readiness Program coordinator.



On the other side of the base, Williams spoke words of motivation and leadership at the all-call while addressing the need for change.



“I believe every single person was appointed here to this place and this time to serve our nation,” he said. “Our nation needs you, and this is your time. I want you to be forward thinking so you can be the leading edge of this organization. We must change even if it’s uncomfortable.”