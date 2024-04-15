U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, hosted an enlisted all-call during his visit to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. During the enlisted all-call, Williams discussed the need for change and the future of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8343947
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-MJ107-1080
|Resolution:
|5802x3860
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT