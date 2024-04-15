Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field [Image 4 of 5]

    ANG Command Chief visits Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, hosted an enlisted all-call during his visit to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 6, 2024. During the enlisted all-call, Williams discussed the need for change and the future of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8343947
    VIRIN: 240406-Z-MJ107-1080
    Resolution: 5802x3860
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief

