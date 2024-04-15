RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training

Royal New Zealand Air Force leadership explore the Virtual Reality Center during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18, 2024. During the visit the team toured numerous squadrons including the Joint Military Air Transport Simulator facility, training facilities, maintenance training centers and operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

