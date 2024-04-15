Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training [Image 3 of 8]

    RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Royal New Zealand Air Force leadership explore the Virtual Reality Center during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18, 2024. During the visit the team toured numerous squadrons including the Joint Military Air Transport Simulator facility, training facilities, maintenance training centers and operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 13:36
    VIRIN: 240318-F-EM058-1453
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    This work, RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team&rsquo;s training

    61st Airlift Squadron
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    HerkNation

