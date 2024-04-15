RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training

Royal New Zealand Air Force Flight Sgt. Callie Lucas, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a tour to Royal New Zealand Air Force leadership during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18, 2024. The visit also included tours of several facilities such as the Virtual Reality Center team, the Joint Military Air Transport Simulator facility, training facilities, maintenance training centers and operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

