Royal New Zealand Air Force leadership explore a Fuselage Trainer during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18, 2024. A FuT is designed to simulate the rear cabin section of the C-130 aircraft. The visit also included tours of several facilities such as the Virtual Reality Center team, the Joint Military Air Transport Simulator facility, training facilities, maintenance training centers and operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 13:36 Photo ID: 8343457 VIRIN: 240318-F-EM058-1369 Resolution: 1921x1281 Size: 409.84 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.