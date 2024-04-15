RNZAF leadership get first-hand look at team’s training

Royal New Zealand Air Force Wing Commander Gareth Russell, the commanding officer of the C-130J Transition Unit, speaks with the New Zealand team during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18, 2024. During their visit they aimed to engage with many Kiwi Air Force personnel currently undergoing training and seasoning with the 314th and 19th Airlift Wings at Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

