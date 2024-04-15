ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Susan Blystone, 60th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control complex watch supervisor, speaks to ROTC cadets from California State University, Fresno during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. The ROTC cadets visited all four Air Mobility Wing groups during the tour, which culminated with an Air Force Specialty Code career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US