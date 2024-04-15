Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 8 of 14]

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Tourtillott, 60th Medical Group clinical investigation facility director, speaks to ROTC cadets from California State University, Fresno during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. The ROTC cadets visited all four Air Mobility Wing groups during the tour, which culminated with an Air Force Specialty Code career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ROTC
    USAF

