U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Pressler, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, speaks to ROTC cadets from California State University, Fresno during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. The ROTC cadets visited all four Air Mobility Wing groups during the tour, which culminated with an Air Force Specialty Code career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8343126 VIRIN: 240412-F-OY799-1204 Resolution: 7360x4321 Size: 1.87 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.