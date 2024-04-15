Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 2 of 14]

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christine Rodriguez, right, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, speaks to ROTC cadets from University of California, Berkeley and California State University, Fresno during an Air Force Specialty Code career fair at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. Seventy-five cadets participated in the career fair, which included representatives from 18 different AFSCs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 11:48
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Airmen
    ROTC
    USAF

