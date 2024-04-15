Cmdr. Kirk Engler, Director Naval Sustainment System-Supply, and Melissa Olsen, Deputy Director, NSS-S provide a presentation on Unlocking the Supply Chain Further at the 2024 Sea Air Space Expo in National Harbor, Md. April 10. Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8342857 VIRIN: 240410-N-PA232-1003 Resolution: 7571x5047 Size: 5.92 MB Location: OXON HILL, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space [Image 3 of 3], by Samantha Lohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.