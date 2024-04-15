Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space

Commander NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Ken Epps leads a panel that focused on Naval Sustainment System - Supply 2.0 – a learning framework designed to accelerate improvements in fleet readiness, at the 2024 Sea Air Space Expo in National Harbor, Md. April 9. Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.

Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Location: OXON HILL, MD, US