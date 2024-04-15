Joe Lorenzo and Dan Lenza provide a presentation on Naval Supply Systems Command’s Source Approval Process at the 2024 Sea Air Space Expo in National Harbor, Md. April 8. Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8342855
|VIRIN:
|240408-N-PA232-1001
|Resolution:
|8206x5471
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|OXON HILL, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space [Image 3 of 3], by Samantha Lohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT