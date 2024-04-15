Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space

    OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Samantha Lohr 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Joe Lorenzo and Dan Lenza provide a presentation on Naval Supply Systems Command’s Source Approval Process at the 2024 Sea Air Space Expo in National Harbor, Md. April 8. Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.

