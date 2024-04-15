Naval sustainment takes center stage at Sea Air Space

Photo By Ted Nichols | Commander NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Ken Epps leads a panel that...... read more read more Photo By Ted Nichols | Commander NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Ken Epps leads a panel that focused on Naval Sustainment System - Supply 2.0 – a learning framework designed to accelerate improvements in fleet readiness, at the 2024 Sea Air Space Expo in National Harbor, Md. April 9. Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter. see less | View Image Page

In an atmosphere dense with a sense of industry and innovation, high profile defense industry tsars and scrappy tech start-ups vie for the attention of a record-setting 19 thousand plus attendees at the annual Sea Air Space exposition in National Harbor, Maryland, April 8-10.



Near the back wall of the cavernous exposition floor, Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP) space stood apart; set up and designed with a stage and seating for 50, the area continued to be standing-room-only through a packed schedule of presentations.



Tuesday, April 9, Commander NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Ken Epps led one of the expo’s main panels that focused on Naval Sustainment System - Supply 2.0 – a learning framework designed to accelerate improvements in fleet readiness. The panel members, each august authorities in their areas of expertise, explored how NSS-S 2.0 focuses on warfighting objectives, capitalizing on lessons learned in NSS-S 1.0 to replicate previous successes within the maritime domain. Navy acquisition and sustainment experts, along with key industry partners, also discussed opportunities and challenges within the current environment.



The members were: Amy Gowder - President & CEO, Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace; Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Naval Aviation Systems Command; Rear Adm. Jason Lloyd, Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, Naval Sea Systems Command; Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare Systems; and Rear Adm. Dianna Wolfson, Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



Spread across the two-and-a-half bustling days, topics ranged through NAVSUP’s deep portfolio presented by NAVSUP’s consummate leaders in logistics, contracting, information technology and small business, including:



Doing Business with NAVSUP, NAVSUP Office of Small Business (OSB); Ask Me Anything with NAVSUP Vice Commander Kurt Wendelken; Source Approval Process, OSB Engineering and Product Support; Maritime Get Well with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Commander Rear Adm. Matt Ott; Overview of NAVSUP WSS Aviation and Maritime programs & Top 10 Source Development Needs, NAVSUP WSS; Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC); Sustainment Technology, NAVSUP office of Information Systems Technology; Ask Us Anything with Rear Adm. Ott and Lynn Kohl, NAVSUP WSS Vice commander; and Unlocking the Supply Chain Further, NAVSUP office of Naval Sustainment System-Supply.



As expressed throughout the Sea Services Luncheon Panel, the presence of attendees and exhibitors alike, enables our country to be prepared for current and future threats. The theme of ‘the speed of change’ and the work done at the expo to meet that challenge, were at the forefront of topics covered by the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby and retired Adm. and former VCNO James Winnefeld.



Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership engaged with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.



The expert representatives from NAVSUP’s Office of Small Business Programs in the booth shared information one-on-one with attendees, covering the NAVSUP mission as well as upcoming procurement opportunities for small business industry partners. The Office of Small Business is committed to strengthening the Navy’s mission by maximizing procurement opportunities for all small business concerns. This effort is in support of the Secretary of the Navy's goal to identify and develop small businesses that can support the Navy/Marine Corps force for tomorrow.



NAVSUP's procurement responsibilities include weapon systems spares and repair parts, Navy medical supplies and services, and commercial supplies and services that support the fleet. NAVSUP awards more than 40% of Navy contracts.



The Sea Air Space expo is the largest maritime exposition in the United States and is an extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support. The expo features the most current information and technology relevant to maritime policy.



“NAVSUP’s participation at Sea Air Space continues to be an excellent opportunity for us to learn, meet with the Navy’s key suppliers, and participate in premier discussion panels with industry experts,” said Wendelken. “It’s always been really worthwhile for us to be here.”



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsup.