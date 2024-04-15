Beshar visits Barrow

Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, and Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, visit the Iñupiat Heritage Center, Barrow, Alaska, on March 18, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to Barrow, Alaska where he met with senior community leaders and visited the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024