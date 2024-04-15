Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, and Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, visit the Iñupiat Heritage Center, Barrow, Alaska, on March 18, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to Barrow, Alaska where he met with senior community leaders and visited the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8342090
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-DW238-1007
|Resolution:
|6350x4238
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beshar visits Barrow [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Jhanelle Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
