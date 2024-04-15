Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, and Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, meet with Nagruk Harcharek at the Iñupiat Heritage Center at Barrow, Alaska on March 18, 2024. Harcharek provided a tour of the Iñupiat Heritage Center to both Beshar and Lt. Gen. Nahom during their visit to Barrow, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8342089
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-DW238-1001
|Resolution:
|4613x3051
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beshar visits Barrow [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Jhanelle Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
