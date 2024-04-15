Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beshar visits Barrow [Image 3 of 3]

    Beshar visits Barrow

    BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Peter Beshar, general counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, and key leaders in the community listen to Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force during a tour of the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, Alaska on March 18, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to the Barrow, Alaska where he completed a key leader engagement and visited the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Barrow
    ALCOM
    Utqiagvik
    Native Affairs

