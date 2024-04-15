Beshar visits Barrow

Peter Beshar, general counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, and key leaders in the community listen to Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force during a tour of the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, Alaska on March 18, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to the Barrow, Alaska where he completed a key leader engagement and visited the Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Location: BARROW, AK, US