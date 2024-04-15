Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Charleston Wing Run [Image 1 of 7]

    Team Charleston Wing Run

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen from the 628th Air Base Wing participate in a formation run on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 13, 2024. The run brought together the 628th wing staff agencies to enhance their Warrior Heart culture, by promoting resilience, self-care, mindfulness, and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8341981
    VIRIN: 240313-F-CG010-1020
    Resolution: 3600x2405
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston Wing Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run
    Team Charleston Wing Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT