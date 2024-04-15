Airmen from the 628th Air Base Wing participate in a formation run on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 13, 2024. Warrior Heart stands on four pillars: resilience, self-care, mindfulness, and performance, aiming to break down stigmas and obstacles that hinder the development of a mentally robust force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 18:09 Photo ID: 8341983 VIRIN: 240313-F-CG010-1069 Resolution: 3600x2024 Size: 6.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston Wing Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.