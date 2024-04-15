Team Charleston Wing Run

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing commander, addresses Airmen after finishing the wing formation run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 13, 2024. The wing run aligns with the Air Mobility Command's readiness plan to build and strengthen a strong Warrior Heart culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

