The Joint Base Charleston leadership team leads the 628th Air Base Wing in a formation run on JB Charleston, Mar. 13, 2023. The wing run aligns with the Air Mobility Command's readiness plan to build and strengthen a strong Warrior Heart culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8341985
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-CG010-1275
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Charleston Wing Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT