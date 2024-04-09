A Delta IV Heavy rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, April 9, 2024. This mission will mark the 16th and final mission of a Delta IV Heavy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8340606 VIRIN: 240409-X-WN929-1007 Resolution: 2466x3707 Size: 4.31 MB Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 Launch [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dakota Raub, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.