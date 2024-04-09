A Delta IV Heavy rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, April 9, 2024. This mission will mark the 16th and final mission of a Delta IV Heavy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8340600
|VIRIN:
|240409-X-WN929-1001
|Resolution:
|4195x2791
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 Launch [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dakota Raub, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
