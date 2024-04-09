Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 Launch

A Delta IV Heavy rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, April 9, 2024. This mission will mark the 16th and final mission of a Delta IV Heavy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)

