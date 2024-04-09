Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 Launch [Image 2 of 7]

    Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Delta IV Heavy rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, April 9, 2024. This mission will mark the 16th and final mission of a Delta IV Heavy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
