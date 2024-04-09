B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, taxi before taking off at Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. Four B-1Bs are forward deployed to Morón AB for Bomber Task Force 24-2 to help integrated training efforts between the Spanish and American militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

