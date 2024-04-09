Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, taxi before taking off at Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. Four B-1Bs are forward deployed to Morón AB for Bomber Task Force 24-2 to help integrated training efforts between the Spanish and American militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8340453
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-YM277-1019
|Resolution:
|6528x4286
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT