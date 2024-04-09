Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, taxi before taking off at Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. Four B-1Bs are forward deployed to Morón AB for Bomber Task Force 24-2 to help integrated training efforts between the Spanish and American militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    Moron
    B-1 Lancer
    BomberTaskForceEurope

