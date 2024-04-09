A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies over Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. Airmen from the 496th Air Base Squadron are providing aid with flight planning, airfield operations, logistical support such as lodging and meals and other installation support for the BTF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8340451 VIRIN: 240415-F-YM277-1113 Resolution: 4949x3313 Size: 3.11 MB Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.