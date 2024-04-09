Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies over Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. Airmen from the 496th Air Base Squadron are providing aid with flight planning, airfield operations, logistical support such as lodging and meals and other installation support for the BTF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8340451
    VIRIN: 240415-F-YM277-1113
    Resolution: 4949x3313
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2
    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2
    B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Moron
    B-1 Lancer
    BomberTaskForceEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT