B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off at Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. The BTF allows the U.S. military to demonstrate its dedication to the NATO Alliance by operating across the globe, remaining flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 04.15.2024
Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES