A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off at Morón Air Base, Spain, during Bomber Task Force 24-2, April 15, 2024. The BTF allows the U.S. military to demonstrate its dedication to the NATO Alliance by operating across the globe, remaining flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8340452
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-YM277-1083
|Resolution:
|6155x4009
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1Bs take off from Morón during BTF 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
