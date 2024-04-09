Morón AB hosts BTF from Dyess

MORON AIR BASE, Spain – Members of the 496th Air Base Squadron are hosting Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Morón Air Base, Spain, beginning March 20, 2024, to help integrated training efforts between Spanish and American militaries.



Four U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft, Airmen and equipment assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, are forward deployed to Morón AB for the BTF, which provides an opportunity to build Ally and partner capacity while improving effectiveness and interoperability across the European theater.



Airmen assigned to the 496th ABS are charged with providing the same level of support expected from any other wing or group. Since the 9th EBS’s arrival, the 496th ABS has aided with flight planning, airfield operations, logistical support such as lodging and meals and other installation support.



“We are resilient and quick on our feet, no matter how big of a project or mission,” said Master Sgt. Shanara Crosby, 496th ABS airfield manager. “My team is able to work through challenges and provide the support needed, regardless of any limited resources.”



Training with Allied and partner nations forges the enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.



“The BTF allows us to deploy to forward locations to integrate with local forces so we can learn local procedures, airspace, integrate with our Allies and partners and understand the operational environment better,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “We integrate with our Allies and partners in the area of responsibility to practice some of the key skill sets that we would need in future conflict, to prevent that conflict and to assure our allies that we will be there for them.”



The U.S. is dedicated to security commitments to the NATO Alliance and routinely operates across the globe, remaining flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 12:35 Story ID: 468426 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Morón AB hosts BTF from Dyess, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.