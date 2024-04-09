Royal Australian Navy Commodore Frost Visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 10, 2024) –Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Royal Australian Navy Commodore David Frost, right, Naval Attaché to Washington, pose for a photo aboard the ship in Apra Harbor, March 10. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)
