Royal Australian Navy Commodore Frost Visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 10, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), leads a tour of the ship for Royal Australian Navy Commodore David Frost, right, Naval Attaché to Washington, in Apra Harbor, March 10. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

