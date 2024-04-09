Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Commodore Frost Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 1 of 3]

    Royal Australian Navy Commodore Frost Visits USS Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 10, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Commodore David Frost, Naval Attaché to Washington, arrives aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) for a tour, March 10. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8339832
    VIRIN: 240310-N-YQ428-1004
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, Royal Australian Navy Commodore Frost Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)

    TAGS

    Frank Cable
    Royal Australian Navy
    AUKUS
    Commodore Frost

