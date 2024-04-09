Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine [Image 15 of 15]

    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by James Cleveland 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine, (April 13, 2024): The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 61st USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine on April 13. The service included remarks from Tom and Mark Guerette, sons of Paul Guerette, a Marine Engineering Technician from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) who was lost on Thresher on April 10, 1963. Commander, PNSY, Capt. Michael Oberdorf made introductory remarks, and Commander, Submarine Squadron Two, Capt. Daniel Reiss, was the keynote speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8338808
    VIRIN: 240413-N-TT535-1011
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine [Image 15 of 15], by James Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, PNSY, USS Thesher, submarine, SUBSAFE, Commander Submarine Squadron Two

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT