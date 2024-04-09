61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

KITTERY, Maine, (April 13, 2024): The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 61st USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine on April 13. The service included remarks from Tom and Mark Guerette, sons of Paul Guerette, a Marine Engineering Technician from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) who was lost on Thresher on April 10, 1963. Commander, PNSY, Capt. Michael Oberdorf made introductory remarks, and Commander, Submarine Squadron Two, Capt. Daniel Reiss, was the keynote speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/released)

