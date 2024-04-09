KITTERY, Maine, (April 13, 2024): The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 61st USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine on April 13. Pictured, Commander, Submarine Squadron Two, Capt. Daniel Reiss, provides comments as the Keynote Speaker. The service included remarks from Tom and Mark Guerette, sons of Paul Guerette, a Marine Engineering Technician from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) who was lost on Thresher on April 10, 1963. Commander, PNSY, Capt Michael Oberdorf, made introductory remarks. . (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8338803
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-TT535-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine [Image 15 of 15], by James Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT