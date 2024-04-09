61st Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine, (April 13, 2024): The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans,...... read more read more Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine, (April 13, 2024): The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 61st USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine on April 13. Pictured laying the wreath is the family of Paul Currier, a Machinist at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) who was lost on USS Thresher. The service included remarks from Tom and Mark Guerette, sons of Paul Guerette, a Marine Engineering Technician from PNSY who was lost on Thresher on April 10, 1963. Commander, PNSY, Capt. Michael Oberdorf made introductory remarks, and Commander, Submarine Squadron Two, Capt. Daniel Reiss, was the keynote speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/released) see less | View Image Page

On Saturday, April 13, the Thresher Base, United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI), in partnership with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), hosted the 61st Thresher Memorial Service at Traip Academy. USSVI member, retired Navy Master Chief and PNSY Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Gary Hildreth served as master of ceremonies. Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf made introductory remarks. Commander, Submarine Squadron Two, Capt. Daniel Reiss was the keynote speaker.

“The margin for error is incredibly small. We must guard against complacency and rigidly uphold the highest standards of design, operation, and training lest we be reminded by the power of the sea and the loss of irreplaceable loved ones,” said Oberdorf. “Thresher is part of our culture and heritage that is relevant to each and every one of us at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and I am confident in assuring you that we have not forgotten the 129 heroes who sailed on Thresher that April day in 1963,” added Oberdorf.

“I have a boat in my squadron on sea trials right now,” noted Reiss. “The boat got underway on April 9 and I can report to you that this morning at 0630 they successfully finished their deep dive and emergency blow system testing. So you can understand, I have been thinking deeply about Thresher’s sea trials.”

Brothers Mark and Tom Guerette, sons of Paul Alfred Guerette, a Marine Engineering Technician from PNSY who was among the 129 men lost on Thresher, spoke of the father they were too young to remember. “I stand in absolute awe at the resolve and reverence on display at this event so that Thresher’s lost souls are not forgotten,” said Mark Guerette. “It matters enormously to this Thresher son.”

The service was concluded as the family of lost PNSY Machinist Paul C. Currier laid a wreath along the water’s edge, followed by a gun salute from the honor guard at PNSY.

The early 1960s were a time of great unrest worldwide, with freedom and democracy being challenged in many countries. The nation was at the height of the Cold War. This was a critical time for America to prove its technological power. A nuclear-powered attack submarine, Thresher was designed for optimum performance and equipped with state-of-the-art technology of its time. The modern design was an engineering marvel – certainly the most technically complex machine ever devised and constructed, with capabilities unimaginable just a few years prior. Thresher was able to dive deeper, run quieter, and execute missions better than any other submarine of its day. The selected crew was top-notch, the very best of the best. In short, Thresher was the Navy’s best step into the future.

On April 10, 1963, Thresher was lost approximately 100 miles east of Cape Cod while conducting sea trials. Onboard were 16 officers, 96 enlisted men, and 17 civilian technicians. The tragedy was a profound loss to the nation, to the submarine Navy, but most of all, to 129 families.

The aftermath of the loss of Thresher led the Navy to implement extensive changes in design, procedure, operations, and processes. The Thresher would become synonymous with a new approach to submarine safety – the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) Program, a program which has successfully kept our submarine force safe from a similar event for more than 60 years now. A foundational element of our SUBSAFE culture is the personal responsibility, accountability, and integrity of those individuals involved. The SUBSAFE culture dictates that these personnel are absolutely responsible and accountable for the safety of the men and women who take our submarines to sea.

Since inception of the SUBSAFE Program only one submarine, not a single SUBSAFE-certified submarine has been lost. The program has been utilized as a safety standard when analyzing the loss of both Space Shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

“I’m grateful to have met so many sub-vets who gather to honor our loved ones,” said Tom Guerette. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank all who have touched the SUBSAFE program since its inception until today, and those who will touch it in the future. You are also my heroes. Your dedication and vigilance is the greatest honor you can pay to our loved ones and Thresher’s legacy. You are on perpetual watch.”