Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, awards Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans, Command Chaplain (interim) the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service at the D.C. Armory, April 13, 2024. His next assignment will be as staff chaplain at U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) in Colorado. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8338762
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-PL327-4898
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans awarded Meritorious Service Medal [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
