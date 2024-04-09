Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans awarded Meritorious Service Medal [Image 11 of 16]

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans awarded Meritorious Service Medal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, awards Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans, Command Chaplain (interim) the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service at the D.C. Armory, April 13, 2024. His next assignment will be as staff chaplain at U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) in Colorado. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:41
    Photo ID: 8338760
    VIRIN: 240413-F-PL327-2956
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans awarded Meritorious Service Medal [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    farewell
    Command Chaplain
    Chaplains Corps
    D.C. National Guard

