Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans awarded Meritorious Service Medal

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, awards Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Evans, Command Chaplain (interim) the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service at the D.C. Armory, April 13, 2024. His next assignment will be as staff chaplain at U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) in Colorado. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

