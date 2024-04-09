U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brett Bartell, commander of the 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command addresses soldiers and airmen aboard an aircraft while conducting a deployment readiness exercise. The 446th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, supported the 373rd E-MIB’s strategic air mobility training and tactical equipment loadout using a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, McChord Field, Apr. 12, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8338240 VIRIN: 240412-A-JJ835-2898 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.92 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.