Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training [Image 15 of 17]

    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brett Bartell, commander of the 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command addresses soldiers and airmen aboard an aircraft while conducting a deployment readiness exercise. The 446th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, supported the 373rd E-MIB’s strategic air mobility training and tactical equipment loadout using a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, McChord Field, Apr. 12, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8338240
    VIRIN: 240412-A-JJ835-2898
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training
    373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    MIRC
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT