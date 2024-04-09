373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training

U.S. Air Force Reserve air crew maneuver tactical vehicles assigned to the 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command into the cargo hold of a C-17A Globemaster III during a deployment readiness exercise. The 446th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, supported the 373rd E-MIB’s strategic air mobility training and tactical equipment load out at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, McChord Field, Apr. 12, 2024.

