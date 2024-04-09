373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training

A U.S. Air Force Reserve C-17A Globemaster III transits in front of Mount Rainier Apr. 10, 2024. The 446th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, supported the 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command with strategic air mobility training and tactical equipment load out at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, McChord Field, Apr. 12, 2024.

