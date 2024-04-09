An M1151 HMMWV assigned to the 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command sits on the flight line during a deployment readiness exercise. The 446th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, supported the 373rd E-MIB’s strategic air mobility training and tactical equipment load out using a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, McChord Field, Apr. 12, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8338238
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-JJ835-3103
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 373rd Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion conducts air mobility training [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
