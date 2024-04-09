Krista Burger, left, and her daughters, Riley and Brianna, wave to a fire truck during a Month of the Military Child parade at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 10. The annual parade was held to celebrate military-connected children on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8336571
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-JW594-1283
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating military children during MOMC parade [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT