Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating military children during MOMC parade [Image 4 of 4]

    Celebrating military children during MOMC parade

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Krista Burger, left, and her daughters, Riley and Brianna, wave to a fire truck during a Month of the Military Child parade at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 10. The annual parade was held to celebrate military-connected children on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8336571
    VIRIN: 240410-F-JW594-1283
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating military children during MOMC parade [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2024
    Total Force Airmen participate in MLB opening day in Boston
    Celebrating military children during MOMC parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    parade
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    military-connected children

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT