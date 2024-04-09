Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen participate in MLB opening day in Boston [Image 3 of 4]

    Total Force Airmen participate in MLB opening day in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    A New Hampshire Air National Guard KC-46A Pegasus and F-35A Lighting II fly above Total Force Airmen and U.S. Coast Guard members during opening day festivities in Boston April 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8336570
    VIRIN: 240409-F-JW594-1171
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US
    TAGS

    Flyover
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Opening Day
    KC-46A Pegasus
    F-35A Lighting II

