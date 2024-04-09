Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, acting installation command chief, welcome Lennox Portes-Byrne to school at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4. Senior leaders greeted children as they arrived to school to demonstrate their to support to military-connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

