    Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 4]

    Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, acting installation command chief, welcome Lennox Portes-Byrne to school at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4. Senior leaders greeted children as they arrived to school to demonstrate their to support to military-connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:19
    This work, Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    military-connected children

