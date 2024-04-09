Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, acting installation command chief, welcome Lennox Portes-Byrne to school at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4. Senior leaders greeted children as they arrived to school to demonstrate their to support to military-connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8336568
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-JW594-1040
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders observe Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT