Kenya Monge, center, Sexual Assault Prevention Response office victim advocate, reads a proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent, Report. Advocate.” is a call to action to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8336569
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-JW594-2006
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
