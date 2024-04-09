Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2024

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Kenya Monge, center, Sexual Assault Prevention Response office victim advocate, reads a proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent, Report. Advocate.” is a call to action to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

